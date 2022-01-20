Justices Bolster Criminal Defendants' Right To Cross-Examine

By Jack Queen (January 20, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday fortified the right of criminal defendants to cross-examine witnesses against them, ruling that the defense strategy of a man convicted of murder did not open the door for testimony that would otherwise be barred. The justices ruled 8-1 that Darrell Hemphill's Sixth Amendment rights were violated when prosecutors introduced portions of Nicholas Morris' plea allocution to rebut Hemphill's claim that Morris was the true culprit in the 2006 stray-bullet killing of a 2-year-old in the Bronx. The high court said that evidence should've been barred as testimonial hearsay — or out-of-court statements that normally require...

