Polsinelli Adds Ex-Snell & Wilmer Real Estate Atty in Houston

By Jessica Corso (January 24, 2022, 2:22 PM EST) -- Polsinelli PC has grown its real estate practice with the recent addition of a former Snell & Wilmer LLP attorney in Houston. Polsinelli said Thursday that Emma Keyser had joined the firm as a shareholder in Houston. She previously worked as counsel in the Phoenix office of Snell & Wilmer, according to her LinkedIn profile. Keyser advises real estate developers and equity investors on new and existing developments and has ties to the Denver area, having graduated from the University of Denver Sturm School of Law and spent her early career at a Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck in Denver, according to...

