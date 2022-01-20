Qualcomm Says Leahy Is Wrong, Apple Can't Appeal Loss

By Ryan Davis (January 20, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- Qualcomm has told the U.S. Supreme Court that Apple, and an amicus brief supporting it from Sen. Patrick Leahy, misstated the law on appellate standing when arguing that Apple was improperly prevented from appealing inter partes review decisions upholding two Qualcomm patents. Qualcomm urged the justices Wednesday to reject Apple's November certiorari petition, and argued that the Federal Circuit correctly held in April that a patent license agreement between the companies means that Apple lacks standing to appeal under the U.S. Constitution. Apple, which has licensed tens of thousands of Qualcomm patents, presented no evidence that it would suffer any concrete harm...

