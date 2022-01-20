Ex-Portnoy Schneck Atty Launches Age, Disability Bias Suit

By Emily Brill (January 20, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- A 63-year-old former attorney for Portnoy Schneck LLC has hit the creditors' rights firm with a lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully terminated after she complained about the firm's documentation practices, was diagnosed with three autoimmune diseases and took a month of family leave. In a suit filed Tuesday in New Jersey state court, Dolores Iannore-Rainieri accuses Portnoy Schneck of violating state laws meant to protect workers from being discriminated against for their age and disabilities and being retaliated against for whistleblowing and taking leave. Counsel for the firm and three of its attorneys, Amber Spataro of Littler Mendelson PC, told Law360...

