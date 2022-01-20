FCA OKs Proportionate Damages For Honeywell, DC Circ. Told

By Daniel Wilson (January 20, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- The federal government has urged the D.C. Circuit to keep Honeywell on the hook for a "proportionate share" of False Claims Act damages related to allegedly defective body armor, saying that approach best fit the circumstances of the case. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman had acted within his discretion when he ruled that Honeywell International Inc. could not use settlements from other makers of allegedly defective Zylon fiber and ballistic vests to fully offset the potential damages it faces in the FCA suit, the government said in its Wednesday brief. "The district court's approach ensures that Honeywell is responsible for...

