Housing Nonprofit Says Insurer Must Cover Employment Suits

By Hope Patti (January 20, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- A Bronx nonprofit organization told a New York federal court that its insurer acted in bad faith and breached its insurance contract by denying certain liability coverages afforded by its policy for underlying employment lawsuits. Bronx Parent Housing Network said RSUI Indemnity Co. wrongly denied coverage for a subpoena and five underlying employment actions for which the group is entitled to directors and officers, or D&O, coverage and employment practices liability coverage, respectively, according to a new complaint filed Wednesday. As a result, BPHN "has been forced to expend in excess of $300,000.00 of its own funds, which are intended to...

