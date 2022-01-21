Interconnection Process Is Key To Calif.'s Green Power Goals

By Seth Hilton (January 21, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- California is looking to procure tens of thousands of megawatts of new electric power resources over the next 10 years. But can the California Independent System Operator's interconnection process keep pace with California's efforts to add new resources? On Dec. 22, 2021, the California Public Utilities Commission issued a proposed decision in its Integrated Resource Planning proceeding, which would approve the CPUC's 2021 Preferred System Plan, or PSP, portfolio — the portfolio of resources that the CPUC concludes should be procured to meet California's greenhouse gas targets for the next 10 years. The portfolio comprises more than 40 MW of new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS