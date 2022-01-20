Utah Auto Crash Suit Not Filed Late, State Justices Find

By Mike Curley (January 20, 2022, 5:31 PM EST) -- The Utah Supreme Court on Thursday revived a man's suit alleging he suffered a brain injury when his car was hit by a Commodity Transporters Inc. truck, saying the trial court misinterpreted state law when it found the man's claims could only be tolled if he was both "mentally incompetent" and without a legal guardian. The justices reversed a summary judgment order that ended John Zilleruelo's suit against Commodity Transporters and driver Steven DeConto, saying the plain and unambiguous language of the state's tolling statute states that claims are tolled during the time an individual is "mentally incompetent." While another provision...

