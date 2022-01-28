Health Hires: Manatt, Garfunkel Wild

By Adam Lidgett (January 28, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP has snatched up an attorney well-versed in food and drug issues, while health industry-focused law firm Garfunkel Wild PC has welcomed attorneys back to its fold, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Manatt Rachel L. Sher Rachel L. Sher has made the move to Manatt as a partner after working at the National Organization for Rare Diseases as vice president for policy and regulatory affairs, according to a Jan. 20 announcement. Sher — who will work in Washington, D.C. — has worked at the U.S. Food and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS