What Climate Migration Forecast Means For Risk Management

By Austin Pierce (January 27, 2022, 3:06 PM EST) -- The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's sixth physical climate assessment, released in August 2021, bore dire news on the state of physical climate impacts across the planet. Key parts of the IPCC report were subsequently incorporated into the text of the Glasgow Climate Pact, published in November 2021, noting alarm at the degree of warming already incurred and the need to act to reduce future impacts. But what of the people for whom climate impacts are already occurring, or inevitable? Some will stay put, rebuilding or fighting over increasingly scarce resources. But others will move. According to the World Bank's updated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS