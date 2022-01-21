Pa. Atty Disbarred In NJ Over $300K Fraud Convictions

By Nick Muscavage (January 21, 2022, 3:11 PM EST) -- A former Pennsylvania attorney was disbarred in New Jersey after he was sentenced to three years in prison for stealing nearly $400,000 from a client's estate. Angelo M. Perrucci Jr., whose practice was based in Easton, Pennsylvania, was disbarred by the New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday. He was disbarred by consent in Pennsylvania in October 2020. Perrucci's troubles began when he was retained to handle the estate of a New Jersey man who died in 2016. After he was appointed the administrator of his client's estate following the client's death, Perrucci "virtually depleted the estate account" over the course of...

