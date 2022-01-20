Judge In Citigroup Bond-Rigging Case Says He Held Co. Stock

By Hailey Konnath (January 20, 2022, 11:07 PM EST) -- The New York federal judge who presided over sprawling investor litigation involving Citigroup held stock in the company while overseeing the bond-rigging allegations, a court clerk informed the parties in the case on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos told the clerk that "it has been brought to his attention that well after the case was filed, but still while he presided over the case, he owned stock in Citigroup," according to a letter filed by the clerk. "His ownership of stock neither affected nor impacted his decisions in this case," clerk Ruby J. Krajick wrote. "However, his stock ownership would...

