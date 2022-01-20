Copyright Office Aims To Make IP System That Works 'For All'

By Tiffany Hu (January 20, 2022, 9:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Copyright Office on Thursday laid out its five-year plan for making a copyright system "that truly works" for everyone with improved accessibility of its services to underserved communities. The processes of registering copyrights, recording information about copyright ownership and managing licensing fees with the Copyright Office will be easier to access and use, with a focus on "outreach to previously underserved communities," according to its 2022-2026 strategic plan. The office said its new Enterprise Copyright System will help update those services and make them more user-friendly and that more will be done to "maximize the office's efficiency and productivity"...

