9th Circ. Breathes New Life Into $50M Suit Against 49 Insurers

By Emily Brill (January 21, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel partially revived a suit accusing nearly 50 insurers of owing about $50 million for their customers' treatment at a Southern California mental health and substance abuse rehab facility, holding that the ERISA claims pass muster. The three-judge panel ruled Thursday that U.S. District Judge David O. Carter correctly tossed claims brought under contract law but was wrong to dismiss claims brought under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. ABC Services Group Inc., which took the 49 insurers to court on Morningside Recovery LLC's behalf, didn't meet certain requirements necessary to pursue reimbursement under contract law, but it might...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS