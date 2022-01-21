GAO Reignites $13.6M ICE Contract Over Employee History

By Grace Dixon (January 21, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- A government watchdog reignited U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's search to fill a $13.6 million information technology support task order for the student and exchange visitor program, after finding the awardee misled the agency about a manager's experience. The U.S. Government Accountability Office sustained Insight Technology Solutions Inc.'s bid protest after finding that an employee slated for a project operations manager position in AP Ventures LLC's proposal didn't meet the five-year minimum experience requirements laid out in the task order and didn't come close to the nine years of experience the company had claimed. Because ICE's decision hinged largely on this...

