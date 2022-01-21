DISH Network Sued Over 401(k) Fees, Investment Lineup

By Abby Wargo (January 21, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- DISH Network was hit with a proposed class action in Colorado federal court by ex-workers who say the cable company violated federal benefits law by saddling their $841 million retirement plan with excessive administrative costs and offering expensive investment options that didn't perform well. On Thursday, a group of DISH 401(k) plan participants accused the Englewood, Colorado-based cable company, its board of directors and its retirement plan committee of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Specifically, the former workers alleged they were overcharged for plan costs, kept in the dark about risks and offered shoddy investment options. "Every extra level...

