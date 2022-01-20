PTAB Weighs TikTok Challenge To Music Video Patent

By Britain Eakin (January 20, 2022, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board pressed an attorney for Triller Inc. Thursday on his argument that TikTok had failed to show that its patent for creating music videos synced with an audio track is invalid. The PTAB heard oral arguments in the patent challenge from TikTok Inc. and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., during a remote hearing. Triller attorney Chad E. Nydegger of Workman Nydegger argued that the patent uniquely requires a selected song to start playing at the same time a video starts recording. The patent is the sole patent at issue in pending litigation in California federal court,...

