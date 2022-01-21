Hedge Fund Priest Fights SEC Ban After Mixed Fraud Verdict

By Brian Dowling (January 21, 2022, 1:01 PM EST) -- A Greek Orthodox priest and hedge fund manager told a Boston federal judge he shouldn't get a "career death penalty" barring him from the securities industry in the wake of a jury's mixed verdict on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's fraud claims. A jury in November found Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson liable on some false-statements claims but cleared him of additional fraud allegations that he schemed to get rich by tanking the price of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock with made-up negative reports. In a filing Thursday, Lemelson's attorneys said the mixed decision undercuts the agency's request for a "career-ending" injunction that...

