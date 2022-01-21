Over Protests, Judge Lets IT Group Into H-1B Lottery Rule Suit

By Jennifer Doherty (January 21, 2022, 1:52 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge brushed off objections from both sides in a suit over the H-1B specialty occupation visa program's lottery-based applications to let the U.S.' largest information technology services association intervene in the case. In a two-page order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden held that ITServe Alliance Inc. and three of its members had established their right to intervene under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The trade association had also satisfied the requirements for permissive intervention, according to the judge. "The court therefore will grant the motion to intervene. The court will, however, place the limits on...

