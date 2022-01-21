League of Legends Maker Hits Gaming Rival With IP Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (January 21, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- Riot Games has slapped a rival game developer with a copyright infringement suit in California federal court over an alleged knockoff of multiplayer virtual battle game League of Legends. In a complaint filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Riot Games Inc. said gaming competitor Imba Technology Co. Ltd. mimicked copyrighted features of Riot's League of Legends characters, including designs and names, for a low-budget copycat known as I Am Hero: AFK Tactical Teamfight. According to Riot, Imba also poached the background stories of multiple League of Legends characters, using paragraphs of the characters' storylines...

