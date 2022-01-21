DC Judge Won't Move Offshore Oil Lease Challenge to La.

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 21, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has rejected the state of Louisiana's attempt to move a lawsuit filed by environmentalists against the federal government's sale of Gulf of Mexico oil drilling rights to the Western District of Louisiana, ruling that the suit couldn't have been filed there in the first place. In an order issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras shot down Louisiana's argument as an intervenor defendant that the court should transfer the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior, finding that there is not a "substantial" part of that case that took place in the Western District of Louisiana....

