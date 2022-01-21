LATAM Says $1.4B Is Reasonable Deal On Plane Leases

By Rick Archer (January 21, 2022, 7:57 PM EST) -- Chilean carrier LATAM Airlines Group SA on Friday asked a New York bankruptcy judge to approve $1.4 billion in settlements of aircraft lease claims, arguing the deals were reasonable compared to the $4 billion in claims the airline was facing. At an all-day virtual hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity Jr., LATAM and the claim holders argued against objecting creditors who called the settlements inflated, saying that given the number of planes involved and the risks of fighting the claims that the deals fell within a reasonable range. The settlements were for claims originally held by corporations created and owned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS