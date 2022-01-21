Atty In Mask Suit To Seek Ethics Opinion Over Fronting Fees

By Matthew Santoni (January 21, 2022, 2:42 PM EST) -- The attorney for dozens of shoppers challenging a Pennsylvania grocery chain's mask mandate can seek ethics experts' opinions on whether his firm can front two plaintiffs' sanctions over discovery delays, a federal judge has ruled. Senior U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer on Thursday gave Thomas Anderson of Thomson Rhodes & Cowie PC about a month to seek an ethics opinion and file supplemental briefing over why she should reconsider letting the law firm pay attorney fees and costs to Giant Eagle over Debbie Vidovich and Ben Zytnick's alleged delays in turning over evidence for their case that the grocer's mask...

