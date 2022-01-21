What To Do As PFAS Food Packaging Phaseouts Approach

By Martin Hahn, Elizabeth Fawell and Xin Tao (January 21, 2022, 5:21 PM EST) -- Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a group of chemicals that have been used in consumer products for decades. Known for being resistant to grease, oil, water and heat, they are often used in stain- and water-resistant consumer product applications including food packaging. Research shows that some PFAS — perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid — may be linked to certain health effects. Accordingly, regulatory bodies, as well as the public, are increasing their scrutiny of the potential presence of PFAS in consumer products, especially in food. As of Jan. 21, California, New York, Maine, Vermont, Washington, Connecticut and Minnesota have adopted legislation...

