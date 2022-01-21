Trucking Co. Hit With NJ Bias Suit Over Medical Pot

By Katryna Perera (January 21, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- A trucking company has been hit with a discrimination suit in New Jersey state court by a would-be driver who claims the company did not hire him because of his status as a medical marijuana patient. Duane Hunt filed a complaint on Tuesday against Matthews International Corp., alleging violations of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. Hunt says he applied for a position as a driver with Matthews International in February 2021 and was contacted shortly afterward by hiring manager Matthew Geisler, who "expressed excitement over Mr. Hunt's resume and communicated his desire to both interview Mr. Hunt, and to hire...

