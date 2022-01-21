J2 Class Attys Get $2M For Saving $25M On Insider Deal

By Rose Krebs (January 21, 2022, 3:33 PM EST) -- Two firms representing digital media business J2 Global Inc. investors have nabbed $1.95 million in connection with a settlement ending a Delaware Chancery Court suit that challenged an investment contract worth millions made to a fund chaired by J2's chairman. During a hearing held Thursday, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster approved a settlement that will see Grant & Eisenhofer PA and Saxena White PA get $1.95 million in attorney fees and expenses for brokering the deal that brings to an end claims filed on behalf of two investor fund plaintiffs, according to court documents. In a court filing earlier this month,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS