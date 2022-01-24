DC Circ. Nixes Challenge To SEC Wireless Fee Schedule Rule

By Elise Hansen (January 24, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- The wireless connections the Intercontinental Exchange operates to facilitate electronic trading are subject to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's jurisdiction, a D.C. Circuit panel has found, rejecting a challenge to the agency's requirement that the New York Stock Exchange operator submit fee schedules for accessing the services. The three-judge panel sided with the SEC that the digital infrastructure does constitute a "facility" under the SEC's rules, and that fee schedules can be considered "rules of an exchange." Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and its subsidiaries New York Stock Exchange LLC and NYSE Arca Inc., among other corporate affiliates, had challenged a final order from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS