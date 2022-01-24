Ill. Panel Backs Disbarment For Atty Who Misused $122K

By Celeste Bott (January 24, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- A review board of Illinois' attorney regulator has recommended to the state Supreme Court the disbarment of a lawyer who misappropriated roughly $122,000 in client funds, rejecting her contention that an earlier hearing board should have postponed proceedings while she was in a severe depression episode. Attorney Valarie Pope Franklin had appealed the same recommendation by a three-member Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board, arguing that the panel should have granted her emergency motion to continue the hearing so that she could be evaluated and seek treatment for mental health struggles that rendered her unfit to participate in the...

