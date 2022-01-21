Iowa Justices Order New Trial For Med Mal Stroke Suit

By Mike Curley (January 21, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday ordered a new trial for a man who alleged an unnecessary surgery caused him to suffer a stroke, saying the trial court was wrong in limiting testimony and opinions from his experts. The justices partially reversed a trial court's orders in William McGrew's suit against Dr. Eromosele Otoades, and Northern Iowa Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Clinic PC, finding the limiting of one of his experts and exclusion of another unfairly prejudiced McGrew's ability to prosecute the case. According to the suit, McGrew started experiencing transient foggy vision in one eye in 2014 and while he...

