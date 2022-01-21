Ga. Judge Grapples With Pot's Legal Status In Licensing Fight

By Sam Reisman (January 21, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge pushed attorneys at a hearing Friday to explain how he could grant relief in a challenge to the state's residency requirement for low-THC medical cannabis businesses, given that marijuana is still federally illegal. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg pressed the attorneys during a Zoom hearing on whether the business licenses at issue in the lawsuit could be decoupled from the illegality of the product that the license empowers entities to sell. "How can I, as a federal judge, grant any relief with regard to a license that would authorize your clients to grow and or distribute...

