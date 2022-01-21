Patent Suit Over Nook's Highlighter Is Trimmed

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 21, 2022, 5:24 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge Thursday tossed one count from a California inventor's lawsuit accusing Barnes & Noble's Nook unit of infringing his patented digital highlighting technology, finding there wasn't enough similarity between the e-book's method for emphasizing text and the patent's described technique. But there's another chapter in this legal saga. While U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick granted Nook Digital LLC's motion for judgment on the pleadings — which targeted only the first count in Pop Top Corp.'s lawsuit — a second count on a different patent remains. As a result, Judge Broderick concluded his decision by ordering the...

