Roundup Buyers Seek Up To $45M Economic Loss Settlement

By Emily Field (January 21, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers who bought Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup on Thursday asked a California federal judge to sign off on a settlement of up to $45 million to end their claims that they lost money buying the weedkiller, which has been accused of causing cancer. The consumers said that the proposed settlement establishes a fund between $23 million and $45 million that will reimburse them for about 20% of the average price they paid for Roundup products. The settlement does not cover personal injury or medical monitoring claims, according to the motion. It also does not apply to purchases of Roundup...

