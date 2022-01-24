Nissan Agrees To End Former Exec's Benefits Suit

By Abby Wargo (January 24, 2022, 2:51 PM EST) -- A former Nissan executive's retirement benefits suit alleging the car company owed him a six-figure payout has wrapped up after both sides told a Tennessee federal judge they agreed to end their legal battle. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson signed an order dismissing Brian Delauter's suit against the car manufacturer and its retirement plan, in which Delauter said he was owed $230,715 in accrued benefits after he left the company. The dismissal, which followed a stipulation from the parties, contained no further details about the agreement to resolve the case. Delauter, who had been Nissan's vice president of corporate...

