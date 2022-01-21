Eatery Fights Zurich's Bid To Escape $1.75M FLSA Settlement

By Ganesh Setty (January 21, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- A Tex-Mex restaurant chain urged a Kansas federal court on Friday to let its promissory estoppel and intentional emotional distress claims against Zurich American Insurance Co. survive, after the insurer tried twice to evade the chain's claims. Kansas-based Jose Pepper's Restaurants LLC and its chief operating officer, Edward Gieselman, argued in a brief opposing Zurich's motion to dismiss the two counts that the rules of federal court procedure allow them to advance alternative theories of recovery. Zurich's "extreme and outrageous" conduct also clears the pleading standard for intentional infliction of emotional distress, Jose Pepper's said. In November, the restaurant chain alleged in its...

