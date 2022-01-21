Sterling Bank Settles Shareholder Suit Over Lending Program

By Sarah Jarvis (January 21, 2022, 9:41 PM EST) -- The parent company of Michigan-based Sterling Bank & Trust announced Friday it has reached a deal to settle a derivative suit accusing various current and former directors of nearly sinking the company with a loan program that extended thousands of mortgages to unqualified borrowers and has been the focus of government investigations. Sterling Bancorp Inc., which was founded by San Francisco Giants' minority owner Scott Seligman, said in a press release the settlement was negotiated by a demand review committee established by the company's board of directors after receiving a shareholder demand from plaintiff Raymond Cahnman. The deal, which includes corporate...

