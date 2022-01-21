Ex-DOD Supplier Gets 10 Years For $7M Electrical Parts Scam

By Dorothy Atkins (January 21, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has sentenced a three-time convict and former military contractor to 10 years in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Defense by landing more than a thousand supply electrical parts contracts worth $7.4 million using fake bids, bogus identities and shell companies, as well as supplying defective parts. During a hearing Thursday, U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson sentenced Craig Klund, 58, of Yankton, South Dakota, to a decade behind bars after he pled guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft for running a scheme to defraud the military. Judge Peterson also ordered Klund...

