Fla. Hospital Faces New Trial In Amputee's Recalled Drug Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 21, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court on Friday overturned a hospital's win in a civil trial accusing it of failing to properly recall tainted medication allegedly administered to a patient that caused a coma, gangrene and a double amputation, finding there is conflicting evidence that a jury must sort out. The three-judge panel for the Fifth District Court of Appeal overturned a directed verdict awarded to Holmes Regional Medical Center Inc. that ended former patient Robert Dumigan's negligence lawsuit, which claims medical staff injected him with contaminated heparin, a blood-thinning drug, right before he underwent a heart bypass surgery to correct a...

