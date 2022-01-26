Boots Ex-Workers Sue Retailer Over Gender Pay Gap

By Silvia Martelli (January 26, 2022, 4:02 PM GMT) -- About 150 former employees of high street health retailer Boots have sued the company over a gender pay gap, alleging that female workers are treated less favorably because of their gender. In a High Court claim filed Jan. 7, which has now been made public, 146 former Boots employees, most of them women, accused the high street giant of paying female workers less than their male counterparts for work that is broadly similar. The workers were employed at Boots between 2015 and June 2021. Female workers were "treated less favorably" on hourly rates of pay, holiday pay, sick pay, overtime, paid...

