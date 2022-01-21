Gov't Hit With Dueling Suits Over Duties On German Paper

By Alex Lawson (January 21, 2022, 3:34 PM EST) -- A remedial tariff on specialty German paper was targeted in a pair of complaints at the U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday, with a German producer looking to pare the levies back and a U.S. producer aiming to drive them higher. At the center of the two lawsuits from Germany's Koehler Paper SE and Wisconsin-based Appvion Operations is a 2.9% anti-dumping duty set by the U.S. Department of Commerce in September after determining that specialty paper used to make labels and receipts was being sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. Each company argues that Commerce bungled some portion...

