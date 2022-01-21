Air Force Must Face Air Cargo Pallet Maker's $132M Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (January 21, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- The federal claims court on Thursday shaved a contractor's $132 million lawsuit alleging the Air Force breached a prototype air cargo pallet deal, but said the company had done enough to pursue claims of a "government cabal effort" to steal its data. Sunrez Corp. had said the service broke a development deal by refusing to submit its prototype cargo pallet for an airworthiness certification. The contractor further claimed the Air Force hadn't acted in good faith throughout the contract's lifetime, alleging the service demanded proprietary information on its pallet system, and frustrated Sunrez's efforts to fulfill the deal after it refused...

