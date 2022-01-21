CalSavers Urges Supreme Court To Reject Auto-IRA Appeal

By Hailey Konnath (January 21, 2022, 10:50 PM EST) -- California's state-run retirement program on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject an anti-tax group's challenge, arguing that the Ninth Circuit correctly found that the program wasn't preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act because it's not an "employee benefit plan" under ERISA. CalSavers and Golden State Treasurer Fiona Ma said in their opposition to Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association's petition for a writ of certiorari that the program isn't established or maintained by participants' employers. Likewise, CalSavers doesn't relate to ERISA-regulated employee benefit plans in any sense that would cause it to be preempted, they said. Notably, the plan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS