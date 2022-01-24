Stites & Harbison Adds 19 To Atlanta Team From 2 Firms

By Jack Rodgers (January 24, 2022, 1:17 PM EST) -- Stites & Harbison PLLC has added 12 Copeland Stair Kingma & Lovell LLP attorneys and all seven of Owen Gleaton Egan Jones & Sweeney LLP's attorneys to its Atlanta office, the firm recently announced. In total, the firm will gain 12 member attorneys, not including the addition of Owen Gleaton name partner M. Michael Egan, who joins Stites & Harbison as a senior member, the firm said in a Jan. 21 news release. The entire Owen Gleaton team — including R. Ann Grier, who joins as a counsel, Julie R. Comer, who joins as an attorney, and three staff members —...

