USC Must Face Insurer's Bid To Rescind Excess Policy

By Ganesh Setty (January 24, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co.'s bid to rescind its excess policy with the University of Southern California over sex abuse allegations against one of its former gynecologists can survive for now, a California federal judge ruled. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. moved to rescind its excess insurance policy with the University of Southern California following the allegations against school gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall, who was charged in June 2019 with 29 felony counts of either sexual penetration or sexual battery by fraud. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) U.S. District Judge Dean D. Pregerson said Friday that the insurer has sufficiently pled facts that USC knew, or should...

