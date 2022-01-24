Assange Gets Lifeline To Appeal US Extradition To Top Court

By Richard Crump (January 24, 2022, 11:18 AM GMT) -- Judges left the door ajar on Monday for Julian Assange to take his fight against extradition to America to Britain's highest court, ruling that his challenge — over the validity of U.S. assurances he would be treated humanely — raised a point of law of public importance. Judges at the Royal Courts of Justice have given the WikiLeaks founder a lifeline in his long-running battle to avoid being sent to the U.S. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) In a brief ruling at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett and Judge Timothy Holroyde denied Assange, 50, permission to...

