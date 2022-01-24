IHS Pays $315M For Brazil Telecom Tower Portfolio

By Andrew McIntyre (January 24, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- IHS Holding has reached a deal to buy 2,115 telecom towers in Brazil for $315 million as the firm seeks to grow its footprint in that country and across Latin America, according to an announcement from the firm on Monday. New York Stock Exchange-listed IHS Holding Ltd. said it's purchasing São Paulo Cinco Locação de Torres Ltda., a portfolio company of Brazil-based telecom company Grupo TorreSur. Brazil is one of nearly a dozen countries in which London-based IHS Holding owns telecom towers. The deal is for a portfolio of towers known as the SP5 portfolio. "The acquisition of GTS' SP5 portfolio...

