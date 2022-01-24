5 Firms Steer Energy Infrastructure Cos.' Deal Valued At $1.5B

By McCord Pagan (January 24, 2022, 5:28 PM EST) -- Energy infrastructure company Enerflex Ltd. said Monday it's buying Exterran Corp. in an all-stock deal with a combined enterprise value of $1.5 billion that was guided by five law firms, including Norton Rose Fulbright and King & Spalding LLP. Calgary, Alberta-based Enerflex Ltd. is buying Houston-headquartered Exterran by exchanging 1.021 shares for each stock of Exterran, it said in a joint statement. The deal represents a transaction value of $735 million for Exterran, an 18% premium to its enterprise value Friday, the statement said. After the deal closes, Enerflex shareholders will own 72.5% of the combined company while Exterran investors will...

