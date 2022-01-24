Insurer Says It Doesn't Owe Engineering Co. $25M Coverage

By Hope Patti (January 24, 2022, 2:54 PM EST) -- A Zurich unit told a California federal court that it does not owe $25 million to an engineering company for the costs it incurred to remedy design defects at a natural gas liquefaction facility, saying the insurance claim was filed too late. Steadfast Insurance Co. said it has no duty to indemnify OnQuest Inc. under the rectification indemnity coverage part of its policy, according to a complaint filed Friday, stating that the company filed a claim after its policy expired. The insurer claimed that OnQuest was aware of the design defects between 2019 and 2020 and had been incurring costs to...

