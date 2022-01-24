Army Corps Beats Enviro Groups' Suit Over Miss. River Plan

By Morgan Conley (January 24, 2022, 4:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Saturday defeated conservation groups' suit taking issue with a management plan for a 195-mile stretch of the Mississippi River when an Illinois federal court found that its decisions were lawful and the groups made "disingenuous statements" in the case. U.S. District Judge David W. Dugan granted summary judgment to the Corps, finding no fault with the agency's management plans for a stretch of the Mississippi River from just north of St. Louis south to Cairo, Illinois. Judge Dugan did find fault with the conduct of the conservation groups' counsel, saying similar actions in the...

