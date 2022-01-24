3rd Circ. Orders Pa. School District To Keep Mask Mandate

By Matthew Santoni (January 24, 2022, 1:59 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit ordered a Pittsburgh-area school district to temporarily keep its mask mandate in place Sunday pending a challenge from parents who say making masks optional puts medically fragile students at risk. U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas L. Ambro granted a temporary restraining order against the Upper St. Clair School District and set the stage for arguments later in the week, temporarily overruling a district court judge who denied the parents' request for relief Friday. "The foregoing motion by appellants for emergency injunctive relief is granted on a temporary basis," Judge Ambro wrote. "A full three-judge panel of this court will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS