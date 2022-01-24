Illinois Judge Gives Final OK To $877K BIPA Deal

By Celeste Bott (January 24, 2022, 9:43 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge gave the final signoff Monday to a roughly $877,000 settlement resolving claims that a food manufacturer violated the state's biometric privacy law when it required workers to use a fingerprint-based timekeeping system without first getting their written permission and making mandated disclosures. Judge Thomas Durkin of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois said during a remote hearing that he would grant final approval to the deal with Richelieu Foods, which primarily manufactures frozen pizza, noting that there were no objections or opt-outs and that each class member would be getting "a pretty hefty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS